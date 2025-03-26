UFC commentator doubts Leon Edwards after London shutout loss: ‘I don’t think he’s a true fighter’

Veteran former lightweight contender turned UFC analyst, Din Thomas has cast his doubt on the “heart” of former welterweight champion, Leon Edwards after his UFC London loss to Sean Brady — questioning when the going gets tough, does the Birmingham native have the ability to be a “true fighter.

Edwards, who headlined the promotion’s return to the English capital over the course of last weekend, suffered a one-sided loss to the surging, Brady.

And finished for the first time in his Octagon tenure, British star, Edwards was stopped in the fourth round by the streaking, Brady — with the latter wrapping up a mounted guillotine choke from half guard in a wholly one-sided showing in London.

Din Thomas questions if Leon Edwards is a “true fighter” after UFC London loss

Now tasked with snapping a two-fight skid in his return following a prior title fight loss to common-foe, Belal Muhammad last summer at UFC 304, Edwards’ ability to turn into a “true fighter” when up against the kosh has been called into question majorly by Thomas.

I don’t think Leon Edwards in his heart is a true fighter,” Din Thomas said on the On Paper podcast with UFC light heavyweight, Anthony Smith. “I still believe that skill for skill, like his body type and all that. He’s a great fighter. He’s still top-five material. But I just don’t think that Leon in his heart is a real true fighter.”

Thomas’ comments on Edwards come fresh off the back of claims from former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping that the former will have to ascend sizeable “mental” hurdles in a bid to snap his losing run in his return to action later this year.

“He (Leon Edwards) did knock out Kamaru Usman, he did defend the belt twice,” Bisping said on his podcast. “And I think for Leon now, it’s just, just ignore all the sh*t. He’s 31 years old; he lost to Belal (Muhammad), he lost to Sean Brady—there’s no shame in that. The biggest struggle I think that Leon’s gonna have now is going to be up here, mentally.”