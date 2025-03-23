Paddy Pimblett Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Response to Molly McCann’s Retirement at UFC London

It was a heartbreaking night for Paddy Pimblett in London.

While the Liverpudlian didn’t step inside the Octagon, his “big sister” Molly McCann did in hopes of climbing back into the win column following a unanimous decision loss to Bruna Brasil in July. Unfortunately, that would not be the case.

Squaring off with Brazilian newcomer Alexia Thainara, McCann was quickly put on her back before being submitted in the final 30 seconds of the opening round via a rear-naked choke.

Having lost four of her last five, Molly McCann decided that it was time to lay down her gloves and walk away from the sport. During her post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, ‘Meatball’ delivered an emotional address that had everyone, including Pimblett, in tears.

Molly McCann announces her retirement.



A fighter who always gave her all. Thank you for the memories @MeatballMolly 💙 #UFCLondon



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wOKp9KfGdZ — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 22, 2025

In the crowd at UFC London, Pimblett was spotted visibly emotional during McCann’s retirement speech.

Later, Pimblett would take to Instagram and share his heartfelt reaction to McCann’s retirement.

“Heartbreaking night last night watching my big sister retire,” Pimblett wrote. “Been there with her from the start and will always be there. This may be the end of her fighting career, but it’s far from the end of mine and her friendship. That’s till death do us part. UK MMA women’s legend, first English woman to get a win in the UFC, and has one of the best knockouts in women’s UFC and combat sports history. “Her legacy will live on forever. Emotional isn’t even the word for last night, but even when I was crying, the Meatball will never fail to make me laugh when she said, ‘Haven’t done bad for a lesbo who was working in Subway, have I?’ Love u @meatballmolly and always will, me big sis.”

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann became UFC sensations overnight

Pimblett and McCann became bonafide stars in March 2022 during a Fight Night card in London. Competing alongside one another, ‘Meatball’ scored a viral spinning back-elbow knockout of Luana Carolina. Two fights later, ‘The Baddy’ choked out Rodrigo Vargas, earning his second straight first-round submission victory inside the Octagon.

While it’s sad that we’ll never see the dynamic duo compete together on the same card again, there’s no doubt that Pimblett and McCann will be mainstays at UFC events—one way or another—for years to come.

Pimblett will be back in action on Saturday, April 12 when he meets former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami.