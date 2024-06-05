UFC CEO Dana White absolutely shreds Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in latest tirade: ‘It’s ridiculous’

If you didn’t already know Dana White’s opinion on the recently postponed Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, we’ve got you covered.

It’s no secret that White and ‘The Problem Child’ do not get along. For years, Paul has poked and prodded at the UFC CEO, calling him out for lowballing his fighters and keeping them locked down under restrictive contracts. During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast with Andrew Schulz, White decided to tear into the YouTuber star and his upcoming clash with the former world heavyweight champion.

Dana White went on a rant about Jake Paul and how he’s fighting Mike Tyson 😬 pic.twitter.com/B8BbnoodQQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 5, 2024

“Pretty much everybody in the room and the other room wants to see Jake Paul get knocked out,” White said. “When this fight happens, Tyson will be 58 f*cking years old. Under no circumstances should an almost 60-year-old man be fighting a 27-year-old guy, even if it’s Mike Tyson. It’s f*cking ridiculous. “When [Paul] actually fought somebody who is a boxer, who had the same type of record he has, and who’s his age and size, he f*cking lost”

Dana White is dealing with his own fight crisis

Originally, Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson was scheduled to go down on July 20. Unfortunately, the bout has since been postponed after ‘Kid Dynamite’ suffered an ulcer flare-up during a cross-country flight out of Miami last month.

Both Paul and Tyson remain adamant that their clash — scheduled to air live on Netflix at no additional charge for active subscribers around the world — will proceed with a new date being announced in the near future.

Meanwhile, Dana White is dealing with his own drama after a press conference in Dublin to kick off promotional festivities for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return was canceled hours before the scheduled start time. The news immediately generated rumors suggesting that McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” was no longer part of UFC 303 on June 29.

No official announcement has been made, but there have been conflicting reports, some claiming that the UFC is confident the fight will happen with others stating that the promotion is putting out “feelers” to see who might be interested in filling in for the Irish megastar.

Only time will tell on these two massive fights, but as it stands, things are looking much more optimistic on Jake Paul’s side.