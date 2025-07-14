BKFC 78 Fighter Earns Belt After Initial, Controversial No Contest

BKFC 78 ended with controversy in the air following the interim flyweight championship bout being curiously called a no contest but an amendment has led to an interim titleholder being crowned. The Florida commission came under a lot of scrutiny for some preliminary calls that were made at the latest offering in Hollywood, Florida from Bare Knuckle fighting Championship.

The co-main event of the card saw Andrew Strode throw down with Gee Perez for a chance to fight flyweight champ John Dodson down the line. A visceral injury to Perez’s ear was caused by Strode’s punches, but instead of calling it a TKO via doctor’s stoppage, the verdict was that the fight would be declared a no contest.

This sent a ripple effect through the localized bare-knuckle fighting fanbase and had many in the broader combat sports world wondering why Strode was not crowned the interim holder of BKFC’s 125-pound strap. Promotional figurehead David Feldman mentioned that he would be speaking with the Florida commission regarding their deliberation on the Andrew Strode-Gee Perez bout and it turns out the wheels for that got in motion quite quickly.

After the dust had settled from the bare knuckle bout on Saturday, the promotion announced via their social media on Sunday that the BKFC Hollywood co-main event call would be amended with the statement from the company reading,

“After further review, the Florida State Athletic Commission has overturned the no-contest in the Strode vs Perez bout, and has awarded the win and Interim Flyweight Title to Andrew Strode!”

BKFC champion dismisses interim belt, confident he kO’s top UFC flyweights

BKFC now has two belt holders at 125 pounds but the divisional figurehead John Dodson referred to the title as stupid at the same Champions Summit press event. The BKFC flyweight kingpin claimed he offered to fight both of the particpants and was confused as to why there even was an interim belt as he feels like he has been an active champion. This despite Dodson competing over a year ago in what ended up being a draw versus Dagoberto Aguero.

Dodson also indicated his confidence that he could return to the UFC and halt flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja as well as current number one contender in the division Joshua Van inside the distance. This was a thought that ‘The Magician’ expressed at the recent BKFC Champions Summit press conference.

Dodson has still been honing his MMA skills in live competition as well as his championship successes in bare knuckle with some recent forays in the four ounce gloves taking place under the Rizin banner.