Report – ‘Replacement fight’ floated with Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler clash in jeopardy for UFC 303

Amid continued speculation regarding the status of this month’s UFC 303 headliner between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, reports tonight have revealed the organization have floated several “fill-in” opponents for the headliner, as well as even “replacement” bouts which would main event the June 29. card in Las Vegas.

According to a report from Ariel Helwani tonight, the promotion are said to be hopeful of seeing a bout between McGregor and Chandler remain on the UFC 303 card later this month amid continued speculation regarding the status, however, have floated several alternatives if the pairing fails to come to fruition.

Replacement bouts reportedly floated for UFC 303 amid Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler fiasco

“No news at the moment,” Helwani replied to a user on X. “The hope is still that the fight [between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler] is still on. There is positivity, I’d say. But they [the UFC] have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time.”

No news at the moment.



The hope is still that the fight is on. There is positivity, I'd say. But they have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time. https://t.co/zsAsM0AMFa — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2024

Tonight’s developments follow a bizarre and rather tumultuous week so far for the main event fight, which was slated to feature at a pre-fight press conference to promote UFC 303 on Monday in Dublin, before the organization confirmed the postponement of the event just hours before doors were set to open at the 3Arena.

The UFC has also so far yet to provide an update on the status of a pre-fight press event or the situation regarding the main event bout, with McGregor apologizing to his fans on social media overnight, claiming “obstacles” prevented the conference from taking place in his native Dublin.

“In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 3, 2024

At the time of publication, the plan still remains for UFC 303 to feature a headlining fight between the above-mentioned, McGregor and Chandler at the welterweight limit on June 29. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada during International Fight Week.

Do you think we see Conor McGregor fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303?