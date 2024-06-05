Report – ‘Great positivity’ Conor McGregor remains on UFC 303 card to fight Michael Chandler this month

According to reports this Wednesday evening, there is a sense of “positivity” and “optimisim” that a scheduled fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, will take place as scheduled at UFC 303 on June 29. from Las Vegas, Nevada.



As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani, at the time of publication, there is “great positivity” that the welterweight fight between McGregor and Chandler will take place as planned atop UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Earlier this week, speculation was rife regarding the status for the planned UFC 303 headliner between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at the end of the month, with the organization officially postponing a pre-fight press event slated for Dublin at the 3Arena, on the day of the event.

Claiming “obstacles” outside of the promotion’s control prevented a pre-fight conference taking place in Dublin, McGregor himself vowed to carry through with his return to competition and the Octagon in tandem.

However, speculation continued to mount that the bout was in jeopardy as recently as yesterday, with the above-mentioned, Helwani confirming how the UFC had floated both “fill-in” opponents for the headliner, as well as an entirety different main event for UFC 303 in the form of a “replacement” bout.

“Optimism” Conor McGregor fights at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler

Furthermore, today there is a sense of reported “optimism” and “positivity for McGregor to compete atop UFC 303 against Chandler at the end of this month – with “all systems go” according to reports.

Sidelined since UFC 264 three years ago, McGregor most recently suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in the form of a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

This morning, former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski confirmed he would consider making a short-notice return if needs be to take part in a “big fight” on the UFC 303 card at the end of this month.

