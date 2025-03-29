Top Ranked UFC 315 Contender Hosts Fundraiser for Title Shot – Needs Community Support for Main Event Fight

For UFC 315, the main event fighter needs help with financial assistance. Australian mixed martial artist Jack Della Maddalena is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career as he prepares to face Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. Undefeated in the UFC and facing a title bid, he is hosting a fundraiser ahead of his main event slot.

Jack Della Maddalena Hosts Fundraiser for UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena, currently unbeaten in the UFC with a record of 7-0, boasts an impressive overall record of 17 wins and 2 losses, with the majority of his victories coming by way of knockout. His recent performances have solidified his position as a top contender, and he is now on a 17-fight win streak.

However, despite his rising star status, Della Maddalena is facing a financial challenge ahead of his title match. Not all of his team’s expenses are covered for UFC 315. As a result, a fundraiser has been organized to support Della Maddalena’s team in attending the event in Montreal.

The Riverton Bar And Grill in Perth is hosting a dinner event on April 14, featuring a Q&A session with Della Maddalena’s coach Ben Vickers and other UFC personalities. Tickets range from $150 to $250 for a VIP experience, with all proceeds going towards covering the team’s travel expenses.

This situation highlights the ongoing controversy surrounding fighter pay in the UFC. Historically, the organization has faced criticism for its compensation structure, which many argue does not adequately reflect the revenue generated by the fighters.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Jack Della Maddalena of Australia reacts after his TKO victory against Gilbert Burns of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

While top fighters can earn substantial sums through sponsorships and bonuses, many others struggle financially, often relying on external support to cover basic expenses like travel for their teams.