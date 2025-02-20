UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal on Saturday 10th May 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Date : Sat, May 10, 2025

: Sat, May 10, 2025 Location : Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 6 p.m. ET

: ESPN PPV Main Event 6 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 11 p.m. GMT Prelims 9 p.m.

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Full Fight Card

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Welterweight Main Event Title Fight

Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva: Women’s Flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot: Women’s Flyweight Title Fight

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva: Middleweight

Prelims

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Welterweight

Early Prelims

TBC

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Tale of the Tape

Name: Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Country: United States Australia Age: 36 28 Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Weight: 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st) 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) Reach: 72 in (183 cm) 73 in (185 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena takes place on Saturday 10th May 2025, at the Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada. The main card will start at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 11 p.m. GMT.

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Montreal or plan to attend UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at the Bell Centre, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK you will be able to watch UFC 314 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena?

TBC