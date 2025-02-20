UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Bymmatimmy
UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

All the fights for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal on Saturday 10th May 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Date: Sat, May 10, 2025
  • Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada
  • BroadcastESPN PPV Main Event 6 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 11 p.m. GMT Prelims 9 p.m.
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Poster

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Full Fight Card

Main Card

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Welterweight Main Event Title Fight
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva: Women’s Flyweight
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot: Women’s Flyweight Title Fight
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva: Middleweight
Prelims

Early Prelims

  • TBC

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Tale of the Tape

Name:Belal MuhammadJack Della Maddalena
Country:United StatesAustralia
Age:3628
Height:5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
Weight:170 lb (77 kg; 12 st)170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
Reach:72 in (183 cm)73 in (185 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena takes place on Saturday 10th May 2025, at the Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada. The main card will start at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 11 p.m. GMT.

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Montreal or plan to attend UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at the Bell Centre, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK you will be able to watch UFC 314 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena?

TBC

