Belal Muhammad vows to knock out Jack Della Maddelana at UFC 315: 'I'm gonna show him 'Canelo hands''

Undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has shared a bold prediction for his UFC 315 return against Jack Della Maddalena, claiming he will revert from any sort of wrestling — and knock out the Australian on the feet in their matchup in Canada.

Muhammad, the current undisputed titleholder, returns to action in the first defense of his welterweight crown in May, taking on surging Aussie striking talent, Della Maddalena.

Initially targeted to take on the unbeaten finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov in a rescheduled pairing, Muhammad instead booked a fight with Della Maddalena, with the Uzbekistan-born fighter ruled out of the matchup citing an injury.

And remaining supremely confident of continuing his stunning unbeaten run through the division, Illinois native, Muhammad has offered an interesting prediction for the clash.

Belal Muhammad vows to knock out Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Vowing to exclusively strike with Della Maddalena on the feet and refrain from even shooting a takedown at UFC 315, Muhammad claims he will demonstrate striking similar to super middleweight boxing kingpin, Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m going to go in there, I’m going to outbox Jack (Della Maddalena),” Belal Muhammad said on an episode of The Coach and The Casual. “I’m not going to shoot one takedown, and I’m going to show him the meaning of Canelo (Alvarez) hands.

“I’m going to show the UFC fighters, the fans, that I’m the best boxer in the UFC,” Belal Muhammad continued. “The best boxer in the welterweight division. Trust me, you guys wanna tune in. Don’t miss it.”

Most recently winning the welterweight crown last summer, Muhammad rematched Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304, landing a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Boasting five knockout victories in his professional career, Muhammad’s most recent win via that method came courtesy of a first round underdog knockout of Sean Brady back in 2022 at UFC 286.