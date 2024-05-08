Official poster released for UFC 303: McGregor – Chandler: ‘Do they even try with these anymore?’

Now poster-official for UFC 303 at the end of June, former undisputed duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor is set to fight Michael Chandler over the course of five rounds at the welterweight limit of 170 pounds this summer, however, the promotion’s artwork expertise have once more been called into question.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined for almost three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

As for Chandler, It’s been over two year since we’ve last seen the ex-Bellator MMA champion compete inside the Octagon, with the above-mentioned, Poirier submitting him atop UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in their grudge match.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Conor McGregor sees Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 become poster-official

And finally booking a summer showdown at the end of International Fight Week – McGregor versus Chandler became poster-official tonight across social media, with the organization releasing the official UFC 303 poster.

“June 29th. Conor vs. Chandler. 5 rounds. 170lbs,” UFC posted on their official X account, accompanied by the event’s official poster.

Stoking the flames on their intense rivalry over the course of the week, McGregor, who faced off with Chandler on last year’s Ultimate Fighter 31 as opposing coaches, claimed the former lightweight title challenger was nowhere near his level ahead of their showdown.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“There is (sic) levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account after UFC alum, Dan Hardy picked him to beat Michael Chandler. “This next run is for the Clan! #BeenReady”

There is levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level. This next run is for the Clan! #BeenReady https://t.co/PSYpDkvigv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2024

As for Chandler, however, the Kill Cliff FC staple has claimed the condition he plans on leaving McGregor in come the culmination of UFC 303, would likely leave the Crumlin striker with no resort other than to call the curtain on his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

