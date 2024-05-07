Ian Garry claims Colby Covington is ‘Running’ from fight at UFC 303: ‘He doesn’t want this smoke’

Ian Garry says Colby Covington is running from him as he knows he’s a terrible stylistic matchup for ‘Chaos.

Garry and Covington have been taking shots at one another as of late, but currently, no fight has been made or agreed to. It’s disappointing to fans that the fight is not a done deal as Garry claims Covington is running from him.

“There’s only one person I want right now,” Ian Garry told Full Send backstage at UFC 301. “I’ve made it very f—king clear who I want. Everyone knows his name. Colby, come out, come out wherever you are. He’s running. He’s gonna keep running. He doesn’t want this smoke.

“He doesn’t want it,” he continued. “He knows that I’m a terrible stylistic match-up for him. When you look at it, I’ve never been taken down in the UFC. His only goal against me is to try to take me down and put me on my back. There’s a reason I’m in Brazil training with Demian Maia and Charles Oliveira, Chute Boxe. That’s exactly the part of my game I’m looking forward to someone bringing me to.”

The hope for Garry was to get on UFC 303 and be the co-main event to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Ian Garry vows to ‘ragdoll’ Colby Covington.

Ian Garry says if Colby Covington signs the contract, he believes he would ragdoll ‘Chaos’ as he doesn’t think the fight would be close at all.

“If Colby signs that contract, I’m gonna walk out with my knee up going, ‘Take the f—kin’ thing. Take the f—kin’ thing and see what happens,’” Garry said. “I will ragdoll him. I promise you. There’s no doubt in my mind I will ragdoll him. That’s why he’s not signing the contract. That’s why he’s not agreeing to the fight. He’s avoiding all conversations with the UFC. He doesn’t want the smoke, pal.”

Garry is undefeated and has looked good in the UFC, and if he does fight and beat Covington, it would allow him to be a one away from a title shot at welterweight.