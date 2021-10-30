LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira results throughout the night (Sat. 30th. October 2021) from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Taking main event status in the promotion’s return to ‘Fight Island’ in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight between reigning division champion, Jan Blachowicz, and the #1 ranked one-time title challenger, Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz enters his second consecutive event headliner off the back of his first successful title defense back in March at UFC 259, when he handed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya his first professional loss in a unanimous decision victory over the course of five rounds.

Undefeated in his last five straight bouts, Minas Gerais veteran, Teixeira managed to lastly take home an impressive, rallying third round rear-naked choke victory over one-time title challenger, recent headliner, Thiago Santos back in November of last year at the UFC Apex facility.

In the night’s co-headliner, an interim bantamweight title fight between former undisputed champion, Petr Yan and the #3 rated contender, Cory Sandhagen is also slated.

In his first bout since dropping his undisputed title via disqualification back in March at the aforenoted UFC 259 event, Yan looks to rebound from his first promotional loss after he landed an illegal knee on now-champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Suffering a close split decision loss against former two-time division champion, T.J. Dillashaw back in a July headliner in Las Vegas, Nevada — dynamic Elevation Fight Team trainee, Sandhagen had scored a pair of stunning knockout wins over both Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes prior to the judging defeat.

UFC 267 Results: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

Main Card: (ESPN+ 2 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov def. Zubaira Tukhugov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Benoit Saint Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Light Heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via first round (3:31) TKO (ground strikes)

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second round (0:14) KO (knee)

Middleweight: Andre Petroski def. Hu Yaozong via third round (4:46) submission (arm-triangle)

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)