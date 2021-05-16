Tony Ferguson may not have been victorious at UFC 262 but the former interim champion is a winner in our eyes for giving his colleagues the chance to win some extra money on Saturday night.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated pay-per-view show ‘El Cucuy’ called on Dana White to bump up the bonus money.

“(Last time when I fought in Houston), we were here for the performance-bonus meeting,” Ferguson said to White at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. “(Travis Browne) said, ‘You know, everything is bigger in Texas, Dana, right?’ Right, you remember that? He said, ‘How about a bigger bonus?’ So, I’m going to ask you, Dana. Since we are here, like last time, can we have a bigger bonus this time?”

The cheering crowd in attendance clearly liked the idea but White stayed silent, leaving everyone to assume the bonus money would not be increased. However, come fight night he had increased the bonus pay from $50,000 to $75,000 for UFC 262.

So, who walked away with the bumper bonus cheques?

Charles Oliveira – Performance of the Night

The new lightweight champion earned himself an extra $75,000 for his title-winning performance against Michael Chandler. Oliveira survived some deep trouble in round one before blitzing the former Bellator champ in round two to claim the strap recently vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Christos Giagos – Performance of the Night

The first fight of the evening set the tone for what was an epic night of scraps. Christos Giagos survived a very tough round one before securing a D’arce choke on Sean Soriano who went out cold. The super rare submission win banked Giagos an extra $75,000 in bonus money.

Edson Barboza & Shane Burgos – Fight of the Night

“This featherweight fight was as advertised through three rounds. Many fans had highlighted Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos as a potential Fight of the Night and it truly delivered. The Brazilian landed his vicious kicks and crisp punches throughout the fight. Burgos was game and ripped to the body often and seem unfazed by the punishment coming his way. The fight ended in bizarre fashion as Burgos stumbled to the floor a few seconds after eating a shot from Barboza. He was out but the featherweight contender delivered a couple of ground strikes before the referee called the fight. Both men will take home an extra $75,000 for their truly epic performances at UFC 262.

