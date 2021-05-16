Talk about a bizarre ending to a fight. Edson Barboza improves to 2-1 at the featherweight limit, stopping the #9 ranked, Shane Burgos with a hugely unique one-punch knockout of the Bronx native, who appeared to display a dalyed reaction following the fight ending blow.

Trading in the pocket from the opening round onwards, Barboza and Burgos fired off notable counters against each others, as both attempted to find their mark with punishing, numerous calf kick attempts.

More than likely taking the first two rounds on the majority of judges’ scorecards, Barboza made sure those cards weren’t needed come the end of the constest, launching massive, swift overhand right on Burgos’ chin inside the opening minute of the final frame.

Appearing to first absorb the shot and begin to plod forward, Burgos’ legs then began to buckle as he reverted backward, collided with the Octagon fence, unconcious and falling face-first to the canvas in one of the most bizarre knockouts the Octagon has ever hosted.

Below, catch the highlights from Barboza and Burgos’ Fight of the Night display.

THAT KICK 😳@EdsonBarbozaJr has the crowd going WILD in RD 1 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/wN6aWjAnmb — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2021