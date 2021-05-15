Rallying after some adversity on the feet in the opening round, former RFA lightweight champion, Christos Giagos survived and overcame some worrying moments to submit the returning, Sean Soriano with a second round D’Arce choke to kick off UFC 262.

Briefly landing Soriano to his backside with the first strike he landed, Giagos scored a straight right hand — dropping an ill-balanced, Soriano before giving up the remaining of the round in regards to the striking battle.

Starting the second round with pressure, Giagos sprawled on Soriano, before setting up a wicked D’Arce choke, eventually choking the Sanford MMA staple, Soriano unconscious in his return to the UFC.

Following the win, Giagos offered to welcome former title challenger and future Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone back to the lightweight limit for the latter’s retirement fight.

Below, catch the highlights from Giagos’ submission success against Soriano.

