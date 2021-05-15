Tony Ferguson has convinced Dana White to increase the bonus money on offer at UFC 262.
Ahead of his eagerly anticipated fight with Beneil Dariush, Ferguson asked the UFC president to bump up the bonus money for this weekend’s event.
“(Last time when I fought in Houston), we were here for the performance-bonus meeting,” Ferguson said to White at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. “(Travis Browne) said, ‘You know, everything is bigger in Texas, Dana, right?’ Right, you remember that? He said, ‘How about a bigger bonus?’ So, I’m going to ask you, Dana. Since we are here, like last time, can we have a bigger bonus this time?” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)
The cheering crowd in attendance clearly liked the idea but White stayed silent, leaving everyone to assume the bonus money would not be increased.
Last night, Raphael Marinho of Combate reported that for one night only the fighters could win $75,000 in bonus money at UFC 262.
“Ultimate increased the bonus amount for UFC 262. Winners of “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” will win $ 75,000. Amount is usually $ 50,000.#feedmma,” Marinho wrote on social media.
The 50 percent increase for the ‘Fight of the Night’ and ‘Performance of the Night’ winners is believed to be a one-time deal. As of next week the bonus cheques will return to $50,000.
Full UFC 262 Fight Card
MAIN CARD
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson
Rogerio Bontorin vs. Matt Schnell
Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian
Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos
PRELIMS
Andre Muniz vs. Ronaldo Souza
Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata
Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright
Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany
Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz
Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano
Do you think Tony Ferguson will earn himself a $75K bonus at UFC 262?