Tony Ferguson has convinced Dana White to increase the bonus money on offer at UFC 262.

Ahead of his eagerly anticipated fight with Beneil Dariush, Ferguson asked the UFC president to bump up the bonus money for this weekend’s event.

“(Last time when I fought in Houston), we were here for the performance-bonus meeting,” Ferguson said to White at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. “(Travis Browne) said, ‘You know, everything is bigger in Texas, Dana, right?’ Right, you remember that? He said, ‘How about a bigger bonus?’ So, I’m going to ask you, Dana. Since we are here, like last time, can we have a bigger bonus this time?” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

The cheering crowd in attendance clearly liked the idea but White stayed silent, leaving everyone to assume the bonus money would not be increased.

Last night, Raphael Marinho of Combate reported that for one night only the fighters could win $75,000 in bonus money at UFC 262.

“Ultimate increased the bonus amount for UFC 262. Winners of “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” will win $ 75,000. Amount is usually $ 50,000.#feedmma,” Marinho wrote on social media.

The 50 percent increase for the ‘Fight of the Night’ and ‘Performance of the Night’ winners is believed to be a one-time deal. As of next week the bonus cheques will return to $50,000.

Full UFC 262 Fight Card

MAIN CARD

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Matt Schnell

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

PRELIMS

Andre Muniz vs. Ronaldo Souza

Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

Do you think Tony Ferguson will earn himself a $75K bonus at UFC 262?