UFC 249 Main Card Betting Preview

At long last elite level Mixed Martial Arts return to our screens this weekend. UFC 249 goes down this Saturday, May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje clash for the interim lightweight title in the main event. It really is a pick ‘em fight so we at LowKickMMA wanted to break down this match-up and the rest main card fights to help you beat the bookmakers.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

This main event match-up really couldn’t be any closer but the bookmakers are leaning towards one fighter. Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson is the favourite heading into UFC 249 according to the oddsmakers. You can find him priced at around -175 to win and with good reason too. Ferguson has won 12 straight fights the most in lightweight history. The 36-year-old is basically a champion without the belt right now and it’s tough to back against him in any fight. Justin Gaethje while an underdog at +145 is certainly worth a bet. He’s got crazy knockout power and seems to be on an accession towards the title right now. All his UFC wins have come by knockout and he’s +225 to make it happen again this tonight.

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

In the co-main event Henry Cejudo puts his bantamweight title on the line against 135lb great Dominick Cruz. Cejudo is a considerable favorite for the fight at odds of -250. He really is the safe bet in this one largely due to his recent impressive form and the lack of activity from his opponent. Cruz although an brilliant fighter hasn’t fought in almost four years meaning the bookmakers pricing him at +200 to win is fair enough. Whatever you do though don’t count him out. He’s returned before from similarly long layoffs and went on to capture UFC gold. Can he do it again at UFC 249?

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are guaranteed to deliver fireworks tonight. The heavyweight contenders know a win in this one will put them next in line for the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III. Ngannou is a big favorite in this fight and can be found at odds as low as -300. His opponent Rozenstruik is fairly new to the sport of MMA but is nonetheless a good challenger worth betting on at odds of +225. Both men are known knockout artists. In their 24 combined professional wins only one has been via the judge’s scorecards. So much so that betting on Ngannou to win by KO still only gives you odds of -150. His Brazilian opponent though can be found at +400 to become the first man to stop Ngannou.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

At the top of the featherweight division Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar meet and only one man will go on towards a title shot. Kattar is the favourite at -250. He lost last time out against rising star Zabit Magomedsharipov but came out with tons of credit. Stephens on the other hand is on a three-fight losing streak and the oddsmakers don’t think he’ll turn it around this weekend. If you think he can do, you’ll get good value for your money, Stephens is +200 to make it happen. The 145lb power puncher is also good value to score a knockout win at odds of +450. Kattar can be found at +210 to get the KO win.

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Two heavyweight fighters who we’re having trouble separating right now. Former NFL star Greg Hardy continues to annoy MMA fans with his high placement on PPV events. This time he’ll face 6-0 prospect Yorgan De Castro. Hardy is the favourite to get the win at -200. Coming off a loss to Alexander Volkov he’s looking to do so. De Castro is a UFC newcomer who looked good in his debut but still has question marks over his ability. At odds of +175 he may be worth adding to your parlay, although we probably won’t be laying money down on this fight.

