Jon Jones branded ‘Cheating little rat’ following sensational UFC retirement

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has been blasted by former title challenger, Mark Hunt this morning — following his retirement overnight, describing the Rochester native as a “cheating little rat.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, relinquished his heavyweight crown overnight, confirming his decision to hang up his gloves from active competition with immediate effect.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jon Jones’ statement on X read. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

With his retirement, interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall has now been promoted to undisputed champion. And has already vowed to serve as an active champion in the division, planning a quickfire first defense of his new crown.

Coming under fire for appearing to do his best to avoid a title unification clash with British star, Aspinall since November of last year, Jones has come under fire relentlessly on social media.

But notably, former Octagon star, Hunt, who previously competed for interim heavyweight gold back in 2014, has hit out at Jones.

Mark Hunt hits out at ‘cheating rat’ Jon Jones

Pointing to his past indiscretions with anti-doping agencies during his time in the UFC, New Zealand knockout ace, Hunt, branded Jones a “cheating little rat”.

“Jon Jones is the greatest cheat of all time, that’s all he is and that’s how he got to the top end,” Mark Hunt said in an interview with Thunderpick. “That’s how he got to hang out with guys like me, he’s a cheating little rat. That’s all he’ll ever be. You can’t be the greatest fighter in the world when you’re sticking needles in your ass and hiding under the Octagon from USADA.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“How are you supposed to be the greatest fighter? Your world titles mean nothing, you’ve been caught as a shortcut taker, that’s all you are,” Mark Hunt finished.