UFC 241 Weigh-In Results: Main & Co-Main Event Set

The UFC 241 weigh-ins are set to get underway, as the fighters take the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion’s banner tomorrow night.

The UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title bout will headline this show. In the co-headliner, Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis in a welterweight showdown is scheduled. Rounding out the five-bout main card is Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa at middleweight, Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight tilt, and Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight fight.

Check out the full UFC 241 weigh-in results below.

UFC 241 Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 241 on Friday. Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney was moved up to a catchweight bout. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Daniel Cormier (236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5) – for heavyweight title

Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

Paulo Costa (186) vs. Yoel Romero (184.5)

Gabriel Benitez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Christos Giagos (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)*

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)