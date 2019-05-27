Watch: UFC 241 Promo For Nate Diaz’s Octagon Return

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz’s return to the Octagon is clearly a big deal, as the UFC recently released a promo hyping the Stockton native’s return.

Diaz is set to collide with Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV), which takes place August 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The welterweight contest will notably be nearly three years to the day when Diaz last competed. That was against Conor McGregor in their epic UFC 202 rematch in 2016.

Since then, the longtime lightweight and welterweight competitor has claimed he would only fight if it was a trilogy with McGregor – or if he was offered a lucrative fight. The UFC seemed to comply as Diaz was originally set to return at UFC 230 last November in a lightweight contest against Dustin Poirier.

However, with Poirier later having to pull out through injury, fans had to wait longer to see the former “The Ultimate Fighter Season 5” (TUF 5) winner return to action.

Hopefully, they’ll get to see it now as both Diaz and Pettis also seem to have beef with each other. And in case you’ve forgotten how entertaining Diaz can be, you can watch the UFC’s promo for his return below:

UFC 241 will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and former champion Stipe Miocic.