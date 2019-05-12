Breaking: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis Agreed For UFC 241

Spread the word!













It sounds like Nate Diaz’ recent USADA drug test was for a good reason.

News just broke from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that the polarizing Diaz will finally return to the UFC to face former champion Anthony Pettis at August’s UFC 241:

BREAKING: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis verbally agreed for UFC 241 on Aug. 17. 170 pounds. Story coming to ESPN shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2019

Diaz has been out of action since his majority decision loss to arch-rival Conor McGregor in August 2016. He was scheduled to face interim champion Dustin Poirier at last November’s UFC 230, but an injury to ‘The Diamond’ canceled that bout.

As for Pettis, the former champion has had inconsistent results as of late, but has consistently put on exciting fights nonetheless. He rebounded well from a brutal loss to Tony Ferguson by knocking out Stephen Thompson at welterweight earlier this year.

Both fighters were normally lightweights. But with both of their latest contests coming at 170, this bout will reportedly continue that.

UFC 241 is headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. The event goes down August 17, 2019, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.