UFC 240 Results: Cris Cyborg Punishes Felicia Spencer For Three Rounds

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC 240, former women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on ex-Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer.

Round 1:

Spencer connects on a right hand. Cyborg stuffs a takedown and lands a hook. Cyborg with a right hand and elbow. Cyborg lands a knee as Spencer comes in on a takedown. An elbow from Spencer earlier has Cyborg cut on the forehead, and she’s bleeding.

Cyborg trying to power her way out of a takedown attempt from Spencer with knees to the body. Cyborg unloads with hooks to separate. A nice leg kick takes Spencer’s legs out from under her for a moment. Another big leg kick from Cyborg. Another big right-hand lands for Cyborg. A big right hand and body kick connects for Cyborg, she follows up with a big overhand right that lands flush.

An elbow sneaks in for Spencer. Cyborg with a very nice leg kick and hook combinations. A big shot lands for Spencer but Cyborg responds with a blitz. Spencer clinches up again and wants a takedown. Knees to the body from Cyborg as Spencer continues the takedown attempt. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

A head kick lands for Cyborg but it’s caught, and Spencer shoots in on the takedown against the cage. Cyborg stuffs the takedown, but Spencer is in on it again. Spencer pulls guard but now Cyborg is on top reigning down shots. Spencer with up kicks now but Cyborg ends up in the North-South position.

Cyborg stands up and allows Spencer to get back to her feet. Spencer lands a nice hook. Cyborg catches a kick but simply lets it go. Spencer with a nice left hand. A leg kick and hook lands for Cyborg, and she follows it up with a jab. Body shot and superman punch for Cyborg. Spencer misses on a spinning kick to end the round.

Round 3:

Cyborg listening to her corner to open the round, throwing leg kicks and hooks. More leg kicks from Cyborg. A few stunning, crisp shots land for Cyborg. Big knees to the body and a hook stop Spencer’s takedown attempt in its tracks. A nice popping jab lands for Cyborg.

A head kick lands for Spencer but Cyborg seems to have taken it well. A takedown attempt from Spencer gets Cyborg against the cage. Big knees to the body land for Cyborg and the Brazilian stuns Spencer with some shots and pours on the offense. Spencer clinches up to recover. Another big jab from Cyborg.

A nice combination to the body lands for Cyborg. Cyborg really working the body now. Cyborg lands big shots as the fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Cris Cyborg def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)