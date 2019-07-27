UFC 240 Results: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 240 results throughout tonight (Sat. July 27, 2019). The show goes down from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title yet again. This time, he faces two-time featherweight title challenger and ex-lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Also, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg makes her return.
Cyborg will take on former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of the night. There are plenty of other great fights on the card tonight. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 240 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.
UFC 240 Results:
Main Card:
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar
- Featherweight: Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price
- Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Alexis Davis
- Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie
- Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi vs. Gavin Tucker
- Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Early Prelims:
- Women’s flyweight: Sarah Frota vs. Gillian Robertson
- Welterweight: Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart
**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 240 will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**