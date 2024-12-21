Fans React to Historic Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk’s Staggering Ten Minute Staredown

For 10 minutes, neither Tyson Fury nor Oleksandr Usyk broke eye contact.

In a matter of hours, two of the top heavyweights in the world will once again step inside the squared circle in Saudi Arabia for one of the most anticipated rematches in professional boxing history. Emanating from Kingdom Arena, reigning WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his trio of titles on the line against Tyson Fury seven months after landing a closely contested split decision over ‘The Gypsy King.’

With fight night a mere 24 hours away, Fury and Usyk engaged in a memorable face-off that saw the two warriors stare a whole through each other for a very intense 600 seconds.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk just stared each other down for TEN MINUTES pic.twitter.com/NFUvmBiwFM — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 19, 2024

Fight Fans are seeing a different side of Tyson Fury ahead of Usyk rematch

It will be Fury’s first time coming off a loss in his professional boxing career, and it really seems like the UK superstar is dialed in for this one. Typically, Fury’s humor is on full display during fight week.

This time, it’s been nothing but business for the big man and fans are taking notice of his change in demeanor.

“Fury is definitely in a different mental state for this one,” one commenter on Reddit wrote. “Not sure if good or bad, but you can tell all his humor is not present to this occasion.” “I wouldn’t be too surprised if he knocks Usyk out,” another added. “There’s no way that losing his zero and almost getting knocked out in the process didn’t wake him up. He had some really good success in the middle rounds of the fight with the uppercut.” “I feel like Fury is ready, like really mentally in check like he was for Wilder 2…completely different quality of opposition of this time, and his best at his most focused still might not be enough — but we’re lucky to have the 2 best heavyweights of their generation fighting each other — I’m buzzing for this!” a third commented.

