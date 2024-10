Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh on Saturday 21st December 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Date : Sat, December. 21, 2024

: Sat, December. 21, 2024 Location : Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Broadcast : DAZN PPV: 2 p.m Main event at 6 p.m. ET

: DAZN PPV: 2 p.m Main event at 6 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: DAZN PPV: 7 p.m. Main event at 11 p.m. GMT

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Full fight card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury: For Usyk’s WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Israil Madrimov: Light middleweight

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean: Heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen: Heavyweight

Dennis McCann vs. Peter McGrail: For McCann’s European super bantamweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Tale of the Tape

Name: Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Country: Ukraine United Kingdom Age: 37 36 Height: 1.91 m (6 ft 3 in) 6 ft 9 in (206 cm) Weight: Heavyweight Heavyweight Reach: 198 cm (78 in) 85 in (216 cm)

Start date and time

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 takes place on Saturday, December 21st, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight card will start at 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks at approx 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event ringwalks start at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Oleksandr Usyk: -188 Favorite

Tyson Fury: +150 underdog

Tickets

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Press Conference

PPV price and Live streams

What is Next after Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2?

The next boxing event that follows Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 is Naoya Inoue vs. Sam Goodman in Tokyo on December 24th.