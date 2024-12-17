“I Don’t Even Want to Be Here” – Tyson Fury Not Trying to Sell Oleksandr Usyk World Title Fight

Tyson Fury isn’t in Riyadh to sell a fight.

Seven months after suffering the first loss of his illustrious career, ‘The Gyspy King’ will run it back with reigning and defending WBA, WBF, and IBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

Usyk landed a closely contested split decision over Fury after wobbling ‘The Gypsy King’ in the eighth round before sending him crashing to the canvas in the ninth. Fury recovered and went on to win the 12th and final round, but by then, he was already behind on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

Tyson Fury focused on getting the job done and going home

This time around, Fury is as confident as ever that he’ll come out on top and avenge his lone loss — he’s just not interested in talking about it.

“I’ve got nothing to say,” Fury told Dev Sahni ahead of his return to the ring on December 21. “Like, all camp, I’ve not been interested in talking or selling the fight. It’s been sold. It got sold last year. This fight doesn’t need any selling, so I’m not here to sell anything. I’m just here to do what I’ve got to do, go home. I don’t even want to be here, do you know what I mean? I don’t want to be here today doing all these interviews. I want to go Saturday night, smash him, and fly home for Christmas with the kids, do you know what I mean? 100%. “So, there’s nothing going on in my mind. I’m just here going through the motions. Not got a lot to say. The camp’s been good. Everything’s been cushy, as you would expect. I am in great shape—all the above.”

Before his loss to Usyk, Tyson Fury had strung together 34 straight wins with 24 of them coming by way of knockout.

Usyk enters the rematch with his ‘O’ still intact and his name etched in the history books as just one of three fighters to become an undisputed world champion in two different weight classes during the four-belt era. Overall, Usyk is 22-0 with 14 career KOs.