Enraged Tyson Fury sets sights on destroying Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night: ‘Never been as confident in my life’

Tasked with avenging his sole professional defeat this weekend in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, former gold holder, Tyson Fury claims he ios more than “confident” of landing a devastating win over the Ukraine native — as the duo lock horns for the second time this year.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight titleholder, suffered his first professional loss in a decorated boxing career back in May, dropping a one-sided split decision loss to Usyk — with the latter successfully unifying the divisional titles in a stunning upset win in the Middle East.

With the loss, Morecambe native, Fury dropped his WBC crown, having successfully defended the title against Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora.

Tyson Fury vows to “smash” Oleksandr Usyk in title rematch

And ahead of this weekend’s rematch in Saudi Arabia, British heavyweight star, Tyson Fury admits he’s supremely confident of avenging his loss to Usyk in their title rematch.

“I’ve never been as confident in my life as I am smashing his face in,” Tyson Fury told TNT Sports Boxing. “Even at 36, when people think he’s finished, he will rise like a phoenix from the ashes. I’m going to destroy this f*cker (Oleksandr Usyk) on Saturday night. You watch, watch me go to work on Saturday night on him. You watch it.”

And appearing to minimise any distractions ahead of his fight with Usyk this weekend, Fury claimed he had yet to speak with his long-time wife, Paris Fury in the last three months as he prepares to enter the ring in Riyadh.

“I’ll be flying home for Christmas—plenty of eggnogs, mince pies, turkeys, and all that. I can’t wait. Just get all of this done, and I wish it was tonight and I was going home in the morning. It’s been a long camp, been away from my wife and kids for three months. I’ve not spoken to Paris at all in three months, not one word. It’ll be worth it—100%.”