UFC women’s bantamweight fighter and former PFL world champion Kayla Harrison made an appearance on The Bonfire podcast with Mike Bohn. In which she was asked about the potential return of former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, should she be victorious over the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena as Harrison discussed her mindset on potentially facing Nunes and her past training sessions with her.

“I have to go, of course, whoop on Julianna, but that was always the fight I wanted. I never meant it in a disrespectful manner. I just think she is the greatest of all time. I didn’t come to the sport to be the second greatest. May we share the cage with respect and dignity, and may the best woman win… “We didn’t really train live a whole lot; it was a lot of drilling and situational stuff from what I recall. I wasn’t going 100%. She got 40% of me too, but I was at the gym every day. When she wanted to train, I made myself available, not just because it was a great opportunity, but because I’m a team player. I try to lead by example.”

Harrison has always been a classy lady who has shied away from things like trash talk, unlike the previous dominant female judoka, Ronda Rousey. Staying focused on the task at hand, that being the current champion, Julianna Pena.

Kayla Harrison aims to excel in the UFC, just as she did in the PFL against Amanda Nunes.

Kayla Harrison has proven to be a top dog in the PFL and has beaten the likes of the ultra-heavy-handed Larissa Pacheco twice. Now that she has shown she can fight at bantamweight in the UFC, Kayla Harrison has proven to overcome the odds not just as a two-time Olympic judoka, two-time PFL champion, but also as she tries to climb to reach the top of the UFC and become a two-division MMA champion, adding to her incredible martial arts legacy.