Charles Oliveira calls for title fight in UFC return, or plans extended hiatus

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has claimed it’s title fight or bust in his return to the UFC this annum — as the Brazilian campaigns continually for a rematch clash with the current gold holder, Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira, the current number two rated divisional contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 308 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

And successfully lodging his second career win over Michael Chandler, Oliveira landed a unanimous decision win over the former title challenger. Which followed a prior 2021 knockout win over the Missouri veteran to win the then-vacant divisional crown.

But fruitless in his pursuit of a title fight with Makhachev for the second time in their promotional stint, Oliveira fears he may be overlooked by the unbeaten ex-featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria.

Charles Oliveira only interested in title fight in UFC return

And as far as he’s concerned, if he does not book himself a title fight with Makhachev in his return to the Octagon later this year, he has no problem laying in wait until he receives a championship opportunity.

“I’m looking for the title,” Charles Oliveira said during an interview with Portal do Vale Tudo. “I don’t run away from anyone, I never have. I’m not going to run away now. I’m ready to fight any of these guys. I respect them all, but I’m going to set my own pace and my own game.

“So why not? If it’s for the title, why not fight Topuria? I’m looking for the title,” Charles Oliveira continued. “I don’t want to fight another fight just to wait for the title, no. That doesn’t interest me. I want to fight for the title.”