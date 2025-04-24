Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alateng Heili – Odds and Match Preview

Da’Mon Blackshear and Alateng Heili are set to face off in a bantamweight bout at UFC Kansas City, taking place at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, April 26, 2025. This matchup pits two experienced fighters against each other, each bringing distinct styles and recent momentum into the Octagon.

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alateng Heili – Odds

Da’Mon Blackshear enters the UFC Kansas City bout against Alateng Heili as a significant betting favorite. Most sportsbooks, such as melbet sri lanka, have Blackshear at odds ranging from -375 to -440, while Heili is listed as a +295 to +340 underdog. The consensus among oddsmakers and analysts is that Blackshear is likely to win, with the most common prediction being a submission victory for him, particularly in the later rounds.

Overall, the betting market and expert predictions strongly favor Da’Mon Blackshear to defeat Alateng Heili, most likely by submission, but a decision win for Heili is considered a possible upset scenario.

Da’Mon Blackshear is known for his aggressive, offense-first style and submission skills. He recently secured a win over Cody Gibson via kimura submission and has shown the ability to overwhelm opponents with pace and grappling. Blackshear is coming off back-to-back submission wins and has a reputation for scrambling and finishing fights on the ground.

Alateng Heili is a durable, counterpunch-focused fighter with a background in freestyle wrestling. He recently defeated Kleydson Rodrigues by unanimous decision, utilizing a wrestling-heavy approach. Heili is consistent and tough, but tends to rely on fundamentals rather than flashy techniques. Blackshear’s offensive grappling and submission game are his biggest weapons, but his aggressive style can leave openings for counterstrikes.

Blackshear is more active in seeking submissions (1.9 attempts per 3 rounds vs. 0.6 for Heili) and has a longer reach, which can help in both striking and grappling exchanges. However, Heili has a slightly higher takedown accuracy and better takedown defense (75% vs. 70% for Blackshear). Heili’s durability and counterpunching could pose problems if Blackshear gets reckless, but if the fight goes to the ground, Blackshear’s submission skills are likely to be decisive.

This bantamweight clash is expected to be a high-paced, technical battle. Blackshear is favored due to his dynamic offense and grappling edge, but Heili’s experience and toughness make him a live underdog. The most likely outcome, according to analysts, is a Blackshear win by submission in the later rounds, though an upset is not out of the question if Heili can weather the early storm and land counters.