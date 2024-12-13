Jake Paul Left Breathless by Jutta Leerdam at Rendezvous in Abu Dhabi

Olympic silver medalist Jutta Leerdam left Jake Paul gasping for air following a rendezvous in Abu Dhabi.

Before you get too excited, we should clarify that the pair recently documented a bike ride that they went on during their trip to the UAE. In the series of clips, which you can see below via Leerdam’s Instagram, the two were enjoying a brisk ride on their 10-speeds before taking a break so ‘The Problem Child’ could catch his breath.

Leerdam, of course, is a world-class Dutch athlete competing as a speed skater who specializes in sprint events. In 2017, she became the Junior World Champion in Helsinki, Finland before finishing second the following year at the 2018 World Championships in Salt Lake City.

She represented the Netherlands at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing and skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m. She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.

Jutta Leerdam was dubbed the ‘world’s hottest speed skater’

For reasons that we shouldn’t have to explain, the 25-year-old has been dubbed the “world’s hottest speed skater” and as such, is immensely popular on social media with nearly five million Instagram followers and another 1.4 million on TikTok.

She officially confirmed her relationship with Paul in April 2023 after the two had been trading DMs on Instagram for a few months.