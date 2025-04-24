Dricus Du Plessis Calls Out ‘Entertaining’ Rumors, Confirms UFC Title Defense Still On against Khamzat Chimaev

Turns out the rumors are false! UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has publicly dismissed recent rumors regarding a serious injury that was said to have forced him out of his anticipated title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317.

Dricus Du Plessis Laughs Off Injury Talk, Promises Big Fight Reveal Amid Khamzat Chimaev Hype

The rumors of Dricus du Plessis suffering a broken shin and facing a six-month layoff had circulated widely, fueled by comments from fellow middleweight contender Caio Borralho and reports from veteran MMA journalist Kevin Iole. These claims led to speculation that du Plessis would be unable to headline UFC 317 during International Fight Week, leaving the event without its planned marquee matchup and prompting talk of an interim title bout or a new opponent for Chimaev.

However, du Plessis has now made it clear that he is not injured and never withdrew from a signed fight. He emphasized that the June event was never officially agreed upon, and that he and the UFC are already aligned on his next opponent and fight date, which will be announced soon.

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis celebrates his victory over Sean Strickland of the US after their men’s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In a direct statement on Instagram, the South African champion addressed the speculation, writing, “Okey so everyone had their opinions and rumours and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true. Myself and @ufc already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed. I did not pull out of any fight. I am the champion, I know when I fight. You as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon, stay tuned”

This clarification comes as a relief to fans who were eager to see the newly crowned champion in action following his successful title defense against Sean Strickland earlier this year. Khamzat Chimaev, widely expected to be the next challenger for du Plessis’ belt, remains at the center of attention. Chimaev, undefeated at 14-0, has quickly become one of the most dominant and talked-about fighters in the UFC, with his blend of relentless pace and finishing ability. His recent first-round submission victory over former champion Robert Whittaker further solidified his status as the division’s top contender.

Khamzat Chimaev has been vocal on social media, expressing frustration at the rumors and at the apparent delays, but he remains in pole position for the next title shot once the fight is officially scheduled. As of now, UFC 317 will proceed without du Plessis’ title defense, and the event’s main event is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the middleweight division waits for the official announcement of Dricus Du Plessis’ next fight, likely against Chimaev, promising one of the most anticipated matchups of the year as soon as both men are ready to compete.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)