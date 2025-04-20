WWE Fans Showered Dana White with Boos at WrestleMania 41

Dana White was booed not once but twice while attending WrestleMania on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

White introduced WrestleMania 41 with an opening montage called “City of Dreamers,” which put a focus on the entertainment capital of the world. The video package was narrated by the UFC CEO and featured a few highlights from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

White stuck around for the festivities and was shown on the big screen at Allegiant Stadium twice as the WWE acknowledged the many celebrities in attendance. The first time White was shown, he was noticeably booed by the live crowd.

Later on when cameras decided to pan back to the UFC boss, he was hit with another round of boos from the 61,000 fans in attendance.

White seemingly acknowledged the negative reaction, flashing a little smile in response.

Dana White wasn’t the only UFC representative at WrestleMania

While both the UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment are owned by parent company TKO Group, it’s clear that the two different universes don’t always blend well.

Also joining White at WrestleMania was former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is a well-known fan of professional wrestling and famously emulated The Undertaker’s iconic walkout, complete with urn, ahead of his UFC 276 scrap with Jared Cannonier. In attendance that night were WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and WWE founder Vince McMahon.

Given the poor reception White received, it’ll be interesting to see if he or any other UFC personalities appear at night two of WrestleMania.