Tyson Fury Did Not Speak to His Wife or Children for Three Months to Prep for Oleksandr Usyk Championship

Tyson Fury has claimed that he has not spoken to his wife in three months as he prepares for his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

This weekend, Tyson Fury faces arguably the biggest fight of his boxing career to date. He will go head to head with Oleksandr Usyk, the man who handed him his first ever professional loss when they first met for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

While he wasn’t able to get the job done the first time around, it certainly seems as if Tyson Fury is doing everything in his power to avenge that defeat in the rematch. He appears to be as focused as he’s ever been, and if you don’t believe us, just go and ask the man himself.

In a recent interview, ‘The Gypsy King’ spoke about several topics related to his upcoming collision with Oleksandr Usyk. One of the things he spoke about was his family, and the fact that according to him, he hasn’t actually spoken to his wife Paris in three months now.

Tyson Fury hasn’t spoken to his wife for three months

“I’ll be flying home for Christmas—plenty of eggnog, mince pies, turkeys, and all that. I can’t wait. Just get all of this done, and I wish it was tonight and I was going home in the morning. It’s been a long camp, been away from my wife and kids for three months. I’ve not spoken to Paris at all in three months, not one word. It’ll be worth it—100%.”

If this is true, then it shows a new level of commitment from Tyson Fury that we may never have seen before. Still, while it’s an interesting decision, what he really needs to worry about is the seemingly unstoppable champion that will be standing across the ring from him on Saturday night.