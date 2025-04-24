Tai Tuivasa Steps Into the Cannabis Ring – UFC Star Launches Bam Bam Budz

UFC heavyweight fan favorite “Bam Bam” Tai Tuivasa is stepping outside the Octagon and into the cannabis industry, launching his own line of premium marijuana products under the name Bam Bam Budz.

Tai Tuivasa Packs a Punch with Bam Bam Budz

Known for his explosive knockouts and larger-than-life personality, Tuivasa brings the same energy and authenticity to his latest venture, promising fans a taste of his signature style, this time, in the form of THCA and CBD products crafted for quality and good vibes.

“Yeah, so we dropped Bam Bam Buds, obviously a legal THCA marijuana company, and we’re just doing a bit of a tour, getting the word out, trying to get some sales. There it is! If you go to the website, bambambudz.com, and type in ‘BAM tour,’ you get 20% off before the tour ends. Actually, I’m gonna send you a whole bunch. All your vape pens, we got some six-packs—the Bam Bam six-pack. I got a six-pack now, Ariel. I told you!” Tai Tuivasa explained in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

For Tuivasa, this is a passion project rooted in years of personal experience. He credits cannabis for helping him manage the physical grind and mental pressure of life as a professional fighter, and now he’s sharing that relief with fans and newcomers alike. The company’s mission is simple: deliver top-tier cannabis products with no shortcuts and no compromises, all while breaking barriers and setting new standards in the industry. With Bam Bam Budz, Tuivasa is raising the bar. Bam Bam Budz is throwing its hat (and maybe a shoe) into the ring.