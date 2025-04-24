Exclusive | “If You Want to Do It, Do It”: Teen MMA Star Zamzam Al Hammadi Breaks Barriers for Women in the UAE

Seventeen-year-old Zamzam Al Hammadi is not just a rising star in the world of mixed martial arts, she is quickly becoming a symbol of empowerment for women in Abu Dhabi and across the region. Fresh off signing with the PFL MENA, Al Hammadi’s journey from a young girl training in jiu-jitsu to an international champion is inspiring a new generation of Emirati women to break barriers and pursue their dreams, both in sport and beyond.

Zamzam Al Hammadi Proves “All the Doors Are Open” for Women in Combat Sports

Zamzam Al Hammadi’s path is deeply rooted in her family’s martial arts legacy. Her mother, Nada Al Nuaymi, is a judo and jiu-jitsu practitioner, and her sister, Ghala, is also a decorated grappler and MMA fighter. “My mom is my role model, so I always want to be like her in everything,” Zamzam shared, speaking to Tim Wheaton of LowKickMMA in an interview, highlighting the powerful influence of female mentorship within her own home.

Her achievements speak for themselves: gold medals at the IMMAF Youth World Championships and the JJIF World Youth Championships in 2023, and an undefeated 2-0 amateur MMA record. But for Zamzam Al Hammadi, the victories are about more than personal glory. “I’m happy to represent my country on a global stage like the PFL and Inshallah, God will help me to achieve all my dreams,” she said after her PFL signing. “The thing I can do to let them happy is by getting some golds for them, getting some titles for them.”

The surge in female participation in sports, especially in traditionally male-dominated fields like martial arts, is reshaping societal perceptions and inspiring the next generation. The visibility of athletes like Zamzam Al Hammadi is helping to normalize women’s participation in combat sports and encourage others to follow suit.

Al Hammadi’s advice to young girls is simple but powerful: “Never give up. Chase your dreams. There’s nothing that stops you unless it’s yourself. If you want to do it, you’re gonna do it.” She acknowledges that walking into a gym for the first time can be intimidating, especially for women, but urges them to take the first step.

“If you want to train now, it’s better than before. Now there are gyms offering ladies-only classes. Start there, and when you’re ready, go to the advanced classes. All the doors are open for every single one, for every single age, young or old. Go and chase your dream.”