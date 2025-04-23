Ilia Topuria’s Star Power Confirmed: Joe Rogan Interview Destroys Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira’s Numbers

Ilia Topuria’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience is undeniable proof of his star power.

Last week, Topuria sat down with the longtime UFC color commentator for a two-and-a-half-hour interview covering a variety of topics. In the time since the episode dropped on April 16, the video has already amassed an impressive 2.7 million views, making it one of the most successful JRE episodes featuring a UFC fighter.

Discussing the numbers on Good Guy/Bad Guy with co-host Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier suggested that the numbers speak for themselves and prove without a shadow of a doubt that Topuria is a legit superstar.

Ilia, right, he was on Joe Rogan last weekend,” Cormier said. And you know what’s crazy about Ilia Topuria? I saw a graphic the other day… last four interviews on Rogan: Khamzat did like 700 grand, Izzy, Alex Pereira, they did over a million. Topuria had done a million and a half to two million in two days. In two days, Chael! “So all we talk about in regards to Topuria, how he’s a star, how people are drawn to him. That right there proved to me that it’s true. Topuria did two million in two days on Rogan, and partner, he went off. I watched that entire interview.”

Ilia Topuria enters camp for rumored UFC 317 title fight

After walking through both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway to claim and defend the UFC featherweight title last year, ‘El Matador’ vacated the title in 2025 with the plan being to move up to 155 and challenge reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

No official announcements have been made, but Topuria recently revealed on X that he was back in fight camp.

Furthermore, Spanish reporter Alvaro Colmenero shared that Topuria would compete at UFC 317 on June 28 and that it would be for a title.