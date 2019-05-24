Tyron Woodley Targeting August Return At UFC 241

Spread the word!













Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is looking to return on the UFC 241 card which takes place August 17 in Anaheim, California.

Woodley was originally scheduled to face Robbie Lawler at UFC Minneapolis in June. However, “The Chosen One” had to withdraw last week due to a hand injury.

While he didn’t get the instant rematch with current champion Kamaru Usman like he wanted, Woodley is still hoping to make use of an opportunity to earn his title back once he’s healthy.

UFC 241 would be ideal, but he doesn’t expect to require more than one win to get a rematch with Usman either.

“I’m targeting maybe the August 17 card [UFC 241] in Anaheim,” Woodley told TMZ. “I just want my belt back. There has to be a path for me to be fighting somebody and fighting Kamaru. I feel I should have gotten the instant rematch, we saw that it didn’t happen. What am I going to do, cry over spilled milk? No, I put myself in position to have another opportunity to perform. Fighters, fight fans and the UFC, they remember performances so I’m just looking for the right fight.

“I’m not going to take two, three fights in between. No, I shouldn’t have to do that — I’m one of the greatest, if not the greatest welterweight of all time and I don’t have to go back to prove myself again.”

There’s A Catch

The only way Woodley can fight again is if the state he competes in allows him to have a cortisone shot.

Woodley complained of his hand feeling weird which is why he had to withdraw from the Lawler fight. He added that he went to a hand specialist recently who diagnosed him with chronic arthritis on his right thumb.

If the Missouri native wants to fight in August, the temporary fix is to have a cortisone shot 10 days before his fight.

“He said the temporary fix is to rehab it, get it stronger, get the flexibility that we can actually start to grab and grip,” Woodley explained. “And then 10 days before the fight, try and get a cortisone shot.

“So I have the UFC checking on dates and cities and states that actually accept and allow you to have cortisone shots. They’re looking. Like if I fight in California or Las Vegas – different states have different commissions [and rules].”

UFC 241 is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. With Nate Diaz returning on the card as well, the potential addition of Woodley against a top welterweight contender will only strengthen what looks to be a stacked card so far.