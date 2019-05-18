Tyron Woodley Explains Decision To Pull Out Of Lawler Fight

Spread the word!













Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is not happy about pulling out of his rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 3.

“The Chosen One” may not be thrilled about dropping out of his main event match-up with “Ruthless.” But Woodley, who wants nothing more than to get back his title, knows he has to play it smart if he plans on ever hearing the words “and new” again.

Here’s how Woodley put it on his Instagram Live:

“A lot of questions about my hand and me not fighting June 29. I don’t know if they’re going to reschedule me and Robbie for a different date or if they’re going to actually get him a new opponent, but I got to make sure I protect my hand. That’s where I make the money with. I have to be confident throwing my moneymaker, my right hand.

“I toughed it through the last fight, guys, a lot of (expletive) tape. This time around I’ve got to be honest with myself. The gripping, the grabbing, the posting, the pushing off, the strength, the snapping – all of the above was a little bit more difficult. I’m going to make sure I put myself in position to be successful. At the end of the day, I got to get that belt back. I’ve got to put myself in the best position.”

While the UFC has not officially named a replacement for Woodley, nearly every relevant 170-pound fighter came out of the woodwork to put their name in the hat to fight Lawler.

UFC on ESPN 3 takes place at the Target Center from Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 29.