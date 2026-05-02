Brando Pericic Stops Shamil Gaziev with Brutal KO in Round 2 – UFC Perth Highlights

Brando Pericic brutally knocked out Russian standout Shamil Gaziev at UFC Perth on Saturday.

Gaziev tied up early and put his opponent against the fence, but after a couple of minutes of stalling, the referee separated them. That gave Pericic the opportunity he needed.

Pericic let his hands go and had Gaziev backpedaling, but the Russian ultimately survived the onslaught and tied up against the fence once again. That led to another separation, but this time, Gaziev would find Pericic’s chin via a booming uppercut followed by a left hook.

With neither fighter able to find the knockout blow in round one, we headed to the second, where both fighters would continue to slug it out.

After three and a half more minutes of slugging it out, Gaziev clinched up and took the opportunity to catch his breath before being separated by the ref yet again. Gaziev took a deep breath as Pericic moved in and clocked him with a right hand, followed by another that finally sent the Russian crashing to the canvas.

At that point, the referee had seen enough and promptly stopped the contest, preventing Gaziev from absorbing any unnecessary damage.

Official Result: Brando Pericic def. Shamil Gaziev via KO (right hand) at 3:44 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic at UFC Perth:

🛑 INCREIBLE 🛑 se prende la máquina 👊🏻 cuánto más van a soportar ?‼️#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/EvOoaVcCbe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

⚠️ DE LOCURA ⚠️



Nocaut poderoso‼️ Simplemente brutal 😱#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/8M6G4Zoan7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

🔥 Simplemente IMPRESIONANTE 🔥



Brando Peričić noquea de forma dramática a Shamil Gaziev 👊🏻#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/NK44IOTP9x — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

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Brando Pericic earns his third straight knockout in the UFC for his biggest win yet!



[ #UFCPerth | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/gCvftyMcC8 — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2026