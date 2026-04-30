Canelo Alvarez Set For September Return Against Dangerous Undefeated KO Artist In WBC Title Showdown

Canelo Alvarez is slated for a long-anticipated return to the ring following a year-long hiatus.

According to a recent report by Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine, Alvarez is expected to square off with Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight championship this September in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

‼ BREAKING: Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli have a done deal to fight in September in Riyadh for the WBC super middleweight championship, The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger has learned.



Canelo will attempt to regain a world title in his first fight since his loss to Terence… pic.twitter.com/GFagZYAIMF — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 30, 2026

When Did Canelo Alvarez Have His Last Fight?

Canelo Alvarez was last seen in action in September 2025, where he dropped a clear-cut unanimous decision to Terence Crawford in their undisputed super middleweight championship showdown. In the aftermath of that defeat, he underwent surgery on his elbow.

TERENCE CRAWFORD IS THE UNDISPUTED SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION AFTER 12 ROUNDS WITH CANELO ÁLVAREZ #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/SItIuhXRRu — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

Prior to that defeat, the 35-year-old Mexican star had been riding a six-fight winning streak, highlighted by dominant victories over Edgar Berlanga, Gennady Golovkin, and Jermell Charlo. His only other losses came against Dmitry Bivol in May 2022 and earlier against Floyd Mayweather in September 2023.

Alvarez owns a professional record of 62–3–2, with 39 of those victories coming by knockout.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 6: Mexican Superstar Canelo Alvarez poses at the press conference before his match with Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on September 14, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Christian Mbilli enters the bout following a draw against Lester Martínez in September 2025. Known as “Solide,” he was subsequently elevated to WBC world champion after Crawford vacated the title.

The 31-year-old Cameroonian-French fighter remains unbeaten at 29–0–1, with 24 of his victories coming by knockout, including wins over Maciej Sulecki, Mark Heffron, and Demond Nicholson.