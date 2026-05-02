Steve Erceg Outslugs Tim Elliott in Masterful Performance – UFC Perth Highlights

Steve Erceg delivered a striking masterclass against Tim Elliott at UFC Perth.

After a fairly competitive opening round, Erceg started to pull away in the second after repeatedly finding a home for his right hand. That prompted Elliott to lumber forward and throw wild shots, but Erceg’s impeccable footwork kept him out of danger.

Elliott’s strategy didn’t change much in the third as he looked to put pressure on Erceg. However, ‘Astro Boy’ brilliantly countered Elliott’s wild style, peppering him with ones and twos throughout the stanza.

With little more than 90 seconds to go in the fight, Elliott shot in and scored a takedown, but Erceg popped right back up and separated. That appeared to be the last gasp from Elliott as Erceg continued to connect with counters through the final horn.

Official Result: Steve Erceg def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg at UFC Perth:

Salieron encendidos desde el primer round 🔥 Erceg ya hace daño con sus potentes puños 👊🏻#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/PmLYyUs3Vp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

🇦🇺 Steve Erceg soltando toda la metralla y Elliott sigue soportando todo 🛑#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/bLMq8LmV8v — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026