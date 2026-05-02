Quillan Salkilld Survives Early Scare, Knocks Out Beneil Dariush in Round 1 – UFC Perth Highlights

Quillan Salkilld entered the lightweight rankings with a sensational first-round finish against Beneil Dariush in the UFC Perth co-main event.

Dariush landed early, hiding a sneaky jab behind a head kick that momentarily took Salkilld off his feet. Dariush immediately swarmed in, looking to test out the Aussie’s grappling skills. After multiple failed takedown attempts, Salkilld got some separation and made Dariush pay with a vicious right hook that put his opponent on the mat.

Salkilld unleashed a flurry of ground strikes, forcing Dariush to turtle up and prompting the referee to step in and bring a stop to the contest in round one.

Official Result: Quillan Salkilld def. Beneil Dariush via TKO (right hook to ground and pound) at 3:29 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights from Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld at UFC Perth:

NO LONGER A PROSPECT…HE'S A CONTENDER 🫡@QuillanSalkilld earns the biggest win of his career with a R1 knockout!



[ #UFCPerth | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/i0gVL4g7eb — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2026