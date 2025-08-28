Trainer Signals End of Francis Ngannou’s MMA Career, Eyes Boxing Next

Francis Ngannou’s coach Eric Nicksick has offered grim insight into the former UFC heavyweight champion’s future, suggesting that mixed-martial arts has effectively taken a back seat to boxing opportunities.

Francis Ngannou: MMA or Boxing?

Speaking with MMA Junkie Radio, Nicksick admitted that despite regular communication with Ngannou, their conversations have centered on personal matters rather than training or cage preparation. “We talk regularly, but we just talk as buddies, you know? I know the Wilder rumors have been kicking around. Talked to him a couple days ago—it was just about life and family,” Nicksick revealed.

When asked specifically about Ngannou’s MMA prospects, Nicksick was direct: “It sounds like to me what he wants is that Wilder fight. I haven’t heard much more about the MMA side of things at all, to be honest with you”. Nicksick plans to meet with Ngannou in Paris next week to assess his training status and future plans, but acknowledged that boxing remains the primary focus.

The Xtreme Couture head coach’s comments come at a time when Ngannou appears increasingly focused on securing a boxing match with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Leaving the UFC

Francis Ngannou’s journey from MMA to boxing began when he left the UFC in January 2023 following a contract dispute, subsequently signing with the Professional Fighters League in May of that year. His PFL deal was structured to allow boxing pursuits, and Ngannou wasted no time capitalizing on this freedom. He faced WBC champion Tyson Fury in October 2023, delivering a surprising performance that saw him knock down Fury in the third round before losing by split decision. Four months later, he challenged Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, suffering three knockdowns and a devastating second-round knockout.

Despite the setback against Joshua, Ngannou returned to MMA in October 2024, stopping Renan Ferreira in the first round to capture the PFL Super Fights heavyweight title. That victory marked his first MMA appearance since defending the UFC heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane in January 2022. However, the triumph appears to have done little to rekindle his passion for cage competition.

Nicksick expressed frustration with the shift in priorities, reflecting on the productive period they shared during Ngannou’s UFC tenure. “I still feel like we have a lot more we can do in MMA. Unfortunately, it’s tough because – when I look at our relationship as a whole, when he lived in Vegas during the COVID era and we were fighting for the UFC, you know, we spent so much time together training and building that MMA skill set we see him have,” the coach explained.

He continued: “I just feel like we were growing so much and doing so many great things and then all of a sudden you kind of get the rug pulled out from underneath you. I definitely miss that growth and maturation that we had, being able to show new wrinkles in his game – the wrestling side of things, building off attributes we’d been working so hard to gain.”

The relationship between Ngannou and boxing extends beyond mere financial opportunity. At 38, the Cameroonian fighter has openly expressed his desire to secure his first professional boxing victory after two defeats. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou confirmed his interest in facing Wilder, stating “Yes, I do” when asked if he wanted the fight, adding “We haven’t engaged personally, but it’s gonna be soon… We are setting some things up”.

Wilder’s camp has expressed mutual interest, with manager Shelly Finkel telling Sky Sports that “Deontay would be open to that fight next year”. However, Finkel clarified that “Deontay Wilder will not be facing Francis Ngannou in 2025,” indicating the bout would likely occur in 2026. This timeline allows Ngannou to maintain his boxing ambitions while potentially fulfilling any remaining PFL obligations.

Francis Ngannou Could Beat Any Heavyweight in MMA

Nicksick’s assessment of Ngannou’s MMA capabilities remains optimistic despite the uncertain future. He believes Ngannou “still possesses the ability to beat anyone” in the heavyweight division, yet acknowledges the reality of the situation. The coach’s comments suggest that without Ngannou’s personal commitment to returning to MMA competition, even the most skilled coaching cannot force a comeback.