Francis Ngannou Intensifies Training Ahead of Deontay Wilder Boxing Match

Francis Ngannou has stepped up his training regimen as discussions advance toward a boxing match with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. DAZN Boxing has signalled interest in a Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou matchup.

On August 21, Ngannou posted a training clip to Instagram, captioned “It’s time to finally settle the debate. @bronzebomber,” in which he drills overhand rights with measured power and timing. The video shows Ngannou’s commitment to refining his boxing fundamentals, particularly his signature overhand right – an artillery piece he aims to test against Wilder’s famed punching power.

Ngannou, 38, first ventured into professional boxing in October 2023, dropping Tyson Fury before losing a split decision in Riyadh. He then suffered a second-round knockout by Anthony Joshua in March 2024. Following that setback, Ngannou returned to mixed martial arts and secured a first-round stoppage of Renan Ferreira in October 2024 to claim the PFL Super Fight heavyweight title. Francis Ngannou is the lineal UFC heavyweight champion who also holds the heavyweight title of the PFL.

In an August 18 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou confirmed the Wilder fight “is gonna be soon,” noting that teams on both sides are “setting some things up” even though formal negotiations have yet to conclude. He emphasized that his training remains constant, regardless of timing, and framed the Wilder match-up as his preferred challenge in combat sports.

Deontay Wilder, 39, has also shown interest in facing Ngannou, though specifics are unknown. Wilder returned to the ring in June, stopping Tyrell Herndon in seven rounds, marking his first victory since a knockout of Robert Helenius in 2022.

Wilder’s camp has not publicly detailed terms, yet the social media exchange – including DAZN Boxing’s response to Ngannou’s post – signals momentum is building toward a deal and potential promotional partnership. DAZN Boxing’s on-platform engagement hints that the bout could be staged under its banner.

Should Ngannou and Wilder finalize terms, the matchup would represent a marquee crossover event. Ngannou’s forays into boxing have drawn significant pay-per-view interest, thanks in part to his raw punching power and MMA pedigree. Wilder, once one of the division’s most feared knockout artists, retains name recognition that would fuel viewership despite mixed recent results. Both fighters enter the project with reputations for single-punch fight-ending capacity, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown in the heavyweight division.