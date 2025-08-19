Francis Ngannou SLAMS PFL Leadership over Africa Tournament Problems

Francis Ngannou is not happy with the PFL’s handling of last month’s launch in Africa.

In July, PFL Cape Town officially launched the promotion’s long-awaited expansion into Africa — something the former UFC champion and current PFL signee had been overseeing personally for the last year. Despite having a vested interest in bringing more African fighters to the forefront of mixed martial arts, ‘The Predator’ was nowhere to be found when the promotion made landfall in Cape Town.

Ngannou was also absent from the second PFL Africa event held in Johannesburg on August 9.

PFL chairman Donn Davis later expressed disappointment regarding Ngannou’s absences after they had worked together for the last couple of years to bring PFL Africa from concept to reality.

After getting wind of Davis’ comments, Ngannou fired back, revealing that his absence from both shows was intentional.

“I wasn’t very okay with the first PFL Africa event seeming to be like an undercard,” Ngannou told Ariel Helwani. “I hope PFL Africa’s debut would have at least had its glory, its moment. That wasn’t my decision, and I wasn’t done for it, but I expressed my feelings to them. “We worked a lot for the PFL Africa, but when you’re working on something like that and it’s not aligned with your vision, you have to bring it up. It’s not just a business, it’s a vision. It’s not about the money; it’s about the direction, about representing Africa in the right way. “We have a good relationship with PFL; it’s just that sometimes things don’t run smoothly. Sometimes we don’t agree, but that’s how it works. It’s about making things right so that the vision can come together.”

Francis Ngannou will attend Future PFL Africa Events … On One condition

Emanating from Cape Town on July 19, the PFL’s first event in Africa delivered a slew of big names, including Johnny Eblen, AJ McKee, and Dakota Ditcheva. However, it seems that Ngannou’s frustration stemmed from the promotion officially dubbing the event a PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series card, with the PFL Africa portion being relegated to the undercard.

No announcements have been made regarding the PFL’s next event in Africa, but Ngannou has not ruled out the possibility of making an appearance, as long as the show is up to his standards.