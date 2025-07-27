When it comes to Dutch UFC fighters, the Netherlands doesn’t just send flowers and cheese. It also sends humans capable of rearranging another’s anatomy inside a cage. Meet the Dutch legends whose exploits made sure the Octagon was never a relaxing workplace.

Top Dutch UFC Fighters In History

Germaine de Randamie

Known as “The Iron Lady,” Germaine de Randamie earned her place in the books as the UFC’s first Women’s Featherweight Champion with a win over Holly Holm. Before climbing the MMA ranks, de Randamie was an undefeated kickboxing machine. She also holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC Women’s Bantamweight history (16 seconds – just enough time for a coffee sip).

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 08: Germaine de Randamie celebrates her victory over Anna Elmose in their women’s bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ahoy Rotterdam on May 8, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Semmy Schilt

Semmy Schilt dipped his toes (size: massive) into the UFC for a hot minute, winning by TKO over Pete Williams but really made his mark as the baddest man in K-1 kickboxing, grabbing the Grand Prix crown four times. He also nabbed the Pancrase Openweight title and brawled with heavyweights like Josh Barnett and Fedor Emelianenko. At 6’11”, he could dunk a basketball without jumping, probably.

Stefan Struve

Known simply as “Skyscraper,” Struve is the tallest dude to ever fight in the UFC at 7’0” (213cm). He tangled with heavyweight elites, scored a dozen UFC wins, and notched up the second-most submissions among heavyweights in promotion history. Struve’s career highlights include finishing future champ Stipe Miocic and surviving face-offs with fighters built like vending machines. Six post-fight bonuses? Not bad for someone who could reach the ceiling tiles without a stool.

Reinier de Ridder

Some may say Reinier escaped Dutch weather for global MMA glory, holding dual titles in ONE Championship (middleweight and light heavyweight). Once in the UFC, de Ridder’s grappling diet included finishing streaks and a knack for taking undefeated records from others. If you’re thinking “isn’t he a bit new here?” – sure, but beating guys like Kevin Holland and Gerald Meerschaert by submission made his entry more than just a flying Dutchman cameo.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 26: Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on July 26, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Gegard Mousasi

Unbothered and often unshaven, Mousasi is the model of low-key violence. He racked up wins across Dream, Strikeforce, and Bellator, snagging world titles in the process. In the UFC, Mousasi claimed victories over Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida, among others. His style? Do just enough damage to win, then politely remind people he’s still here – 50 pro wins and counting is all the noise he needs.

Alistair Overeem

“The Demolition Man” tried out every belt in combat sports like he was at a free fitting. The only human to simultaneously hold heavyweight titles in Strikeforce, Dream, and K-1, Overeem packed a career full of knockouts and KOs. His UFC run saw him fold dudes like Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos and collect a highlight reel of thunderous knees, horse-meat jokes, and “did you see that?” moments.

Bas Rutten

Bas didn’t tap people out – he “Bang, banged” his way to the UFC Heavyweight title and three Pancrase crowns, forging a 20-fight win streak to cap his MMA run. Rutten retired as a legend, but not before teaching the world the fine art of open-hand palm strikes, liver shots, and having more charisma than a reality TV show cast.

Dutch Style Fighting

When it comes to fighting, the Netherlands doesn’t just show up – it brings its own flavor and makes everyone else eat it. Dutch kickboxing is front and center in the country’s martial arts contribution. Born from a mixture of Kyokushin karate, Western boxing, and Muay Thai, Dutch kickboxing took the best of all worlds and ditched the rest.

Fighters from the Netherlands are known for their aggressive, forward-pressure style: hands in your face, legs chopping at your base, and an engine that never stops. The heavy hands and relentless combos? All Dutch trademarks. Add to that their unique training culture – lots of sparring, high-intensity drills, and a “work harder than you want to” mentality – and you get a style that’s feared globally.

It exploded across K-1 and MMA, with champions like Rob Kaman, Ernesto Hoost, Ramon Dekkers, and Peter Aerts terrorizing the world and raising the bar for what striking looked like at the highest levels. The Dutch approach – mixing quick boxing combinations with leg kicks and peppering in knees for good measure – has influenced everyone from regional brawlers to top-shelf UFC contenders. If your favorite MMA striker moves forward and kicks your leg out, thank the Netherlands.

UFC in The Netherlands

And yes, the UFC eventually got their clogs in the door. Despite having provided a conveyor belt of world-class fighters for decades, the Octagon only officially landed in the country on May 8, 2016, at Ahoy Rotterdam. The headline? Dutch hero Alistair Overeem vs. Andrei Arlovski.

The UFC returned in 2017, but Amsterdam’s permit bureaucracy gave Dana White flashbacks to filling out mortgage paperwork, so a return is still a logistical headache. But when the world’s most famous cage finally touched down, it was like martial arts royalty coming home for dinner. After all, Dutch fighters have been part of the UFC’s DNA since the early days – the promotion just needed to return the visit.