The body of Alistair Overeem has been the subject of much discussion and awe. His very fantastic body has gone through various eras; from Overeem, to Ubereem, to Alistair Overeem now as Vegetareem. We’ve created a timeline of eras outlining the before and after of ‘The Dutch Demolition Man.’

Alistair Overeem – Body Transformation Timeline Infographic

Alistair Overeem Before and After

Overeem – 2000 – 2007

It all began with a young Overeem competing in PRIDE FC’s 205 lb division. He was a top-ranked fighter and dangerous, trading with fighters such as Chuck Liddell, Vitor Belfort, and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. With a skilled guillotine or sharp knees, he was giving top fighters issues.

Ubereem – 2010 – 2011

Overeem decided to move up to heavyweight and put on an incredible physique. He bulked up and won titles in K-1 and Dream, powering through the competition with the strength of horse meat coursing through his Dutch veins. He also competed in Strikeforce and earned a victory against the former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Econoreem – 2012 – 2021

While competing in the UFC, heightened levels of testosterone and a suspension forced a slight change to his physique. Now, he was less focused on powering through his opponents but instead used his cardio. He competed for the UFC heavyweight title and nearly won it during this time.

Oldereem – 2021 – 2022

After leaving the UFC, Overeem ventured into kickboxing to defeat his long-time rival Badr Hari. Originally, he earned a unanimous decision victory but was overturned to a No Contest as he tested positive for a banned substance.

Alistair Overeem Now: Vegetareem – 2023 – Current Day

Now in retirement, Overeem is showing a much leaner physique. His focus now includes developing new health-related projects. The horse meat is long gone. He has stated that he made this change as part of a broader focus on health and wellness following his retirement from competitive fighting. Overeem mentioned that he no longer has the desire to eat meat and believes that it negatively affects his health.