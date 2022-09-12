Tony Ferguson accepts invitation to train with Nate Diaz in California following UFC 279 battle

Following their back-and-forth, UFC 279 battle last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has revealed he will take up an invitation from opponent, Nate Diaz to train with him and his elder brother, Nick Diaz in California.

Ferguson, who headlined UFC 279 in an impromptu welterweight main event fight on Saturday, suffered an eventual fourth round guillotine loss to the Stockton native, who completed his contractual obligations with the organization as a result.

Chopping away at Diaz’s lead leg with a series of both inside and outside leg kicks throughout the opening three rounds, Ferguson, who suffered both nasty lacerations to his left shin, as well as above his right eye, ultimately sealed his fate with a miscued takedown attempt.

Pressed to the Octagon fence, Ferguson, who had led the fight on one judge’s scorecards, attempted a takedown upon command from his corner, however, Diaz would pull guard and almost immediately set up a guillotine choke, forcing an eventual tap from the Oxnard veteran.

Tony Ferguson reveals Nate Diaz offered him a chance to train with him following UFC 279

Spending time in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Jackson-Wink MMA ahead of his welterweight return, Ferguson, who has now suffered consecutive losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, and now, Diaz – revealed he would train alongside the Diaz brothers in California for some time.

“I got the invite to their (Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz) camp,” Tony Ferguson told assembled media following UFC 279. “I’m gonna be real with you – scoop (inaudible), I got my own camp which is awesome, but I’m not gonna say no to them. Those guys are pretty f*cking cool, I mean, we run California. We do a lot for this sport, as much as we would want to fight, we have to make things right for the UFC and the contracts and stuff.”

“I wish him (Nate) nothing but the best – him and Nick, and their whole, entire crew,” Tony Ferguson explained. “They’re tough, man – and it’s cool as sh*t to be a part of that, that vibe that’s right there. Like I said, ‘El Cucuy’ is a legend, I’m not going f*cking nowhere, man.”