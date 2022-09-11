Nate Diaz lands stunning guillotine win over Tony Ferguson in main event showdown – UFC 279 Highlights

Likely riding off into the proverbial sunset — veteran Stockton favorite, Nate Diaz manages to finish his Octagon deal on his own terms following UFC 279 — scoring a fourth round guillotine win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson to close out tonight’s Las Vegas, Nevada headliner.

Diaz, who was initially scheduled to headline UFC 279 against co-main event feature, Khamzat Chimaev, picked up his first finish in the UFC since March 2015, where he finished former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor with a second round rear-naked choke.

Landing the first and likely second as well as third round against former interim titleholder, Ferguson, in a quite bizarre and unorthodox matchup to round out UFC 279, Diaz, who saw his own lead right leg chopped and plodded at throughout the fight, managed to turn the tables midway through the fourth.

Pouring on the pressure as Ferguson retreated to the fence, Nate Diaz drew a measly double-leg attempt from the latter, before pulling guard and latching onto a guillotine choke, tightening the submission and eventually forcing the tap.

Following his victory, Diaz, who has now completed his contractual obligations with the organization, confirmed that he plans to exit the UFC in over to “take over” another unnamed sport. However, insisted he would like to return to the promotion for a title shot in the future.

Below, catch the highlights from Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson

Two rounds in the books. Tony is wearing some damage 👀 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/rr7bj3ofri — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022